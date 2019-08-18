The latest Cornelius Pass Closure update from Multnomah County Communications Officer Mike Pullen includes a message from members of the Skyline Grange. In the following update the Grange members stress traffic and fire safety.
Encouraging safe driving during this summer’s road closure is a top goal of the project. This update highlights the voluntary contribution of members of the Skyline Grange. The Grange includes residents of the west hills who live on many of the side roads that drivers are using when Cornelius Pass Road is closed.
Grange members created and installed signs that deliver a traffic safety message in the style of the old Burma Shave roadside billboards from the 20th century. An example: “Use an ashtray / If you smoke / Woodland fire / Are no joke.” You will see the signs on several of the side roads this summer.
Traffic control changes are now in place and drivers are encouraged to be alert when using the detour route and West Hills side roads, since traffic control changes have been made, especially at intersections. Drivers should also not that the signal at Highway 30 and Newberry Road has been repaired following a one-night malfunction.
Law enforcement continues in the area. Deputies from Multnomah and Washington County Sheriff's Offices have cited drivers for speeding and taking illegal truck trips on side roads. Only trips to a destination on a side road are allowed by trucks. Trucks need to use the highway for through trips. To report an illegal truck trip, call the non-emergency number, 503-823-3333, dial 5 for the Multnomah County
Officials ask that you provide the location of the event, the date and time, the vehicle license plate and a description of the vehicle.
Officials are also asking drivers to be alert for traffic entering and exiting the detour routes from driveways and to watch for bicyclists on the west hills side roads, which can be narrow, winding and steep, Recreational cyclists will have a more enjoyable ride if they move farther from the detour route.
Drivers should also avoid NW Logie Trail Road because it is extremely steep and narrow in sections, limiting passing distance for vehicles.
The following is work being done al NW Cornelius Pass Road:
- A pullout is being built in the southbound lane south of Highway 30.
- On NW 8th Avenue curve between Skyline and Highway 30, the contractor is working on the subgrade where a curve in the road is being realigned. A culvert that carries a creek tributary under the road is being replaced to math the new road alignment.
- Rock drilling has begun where sharp S-curves are being realigned to reduce vehicle rollovers. When heavy earth removal begins, traffic will be reduced to a single lane during work hours.
- Work continues on a vehilce pull-out at the curve north of Skyline Road.
- Along NW Kaiser Road at an intersection where driver sight distance will be impaired, earth has been excavated and new road and shoulder base material constructed. A water quality swale is also being built.
- Road crews from Multnomah and Washington counties are doing maintenance work on NW Cornelius Pass Road during the closure, such as pavement repairs and vegetation clearing.
- New permanent traffic signs are being fabricated and guardrail materials ordered, which will be installed in coming weeks.
Follow the latest developments of the Cornelius Pass Improvement Project at www.multco.us/compass, and read a series of stories about this project here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
