Road crews are continuing improvements along popular Cornelius Pass this week.
Commuters from Columbia County are part of the 13,000 vehicle trips daily that use the route to travel to points in through Multnomah County and beyond.
NW Cornelius Pass Road closed to through traffic between Highway 30 and NW Skyline on July 13.
The closure will be in place through September while the contractor completes safety improvements at two locations.
This steep, winding and narrow section of NW Cornelius Pass Road has a long history of crashes. Work this summer will realign the two-lane road to reduce sharp curves at two locations. Last year the contractor completed other safety improvements in the corridor, including all work south of NW Skyline Blvd.
Hard Road Closure at NW 8th Ave.
On July 20 the contractor will install barricades across Cornelius Pass Road near NW 8th Ave. in preparation for excavating a deep trench to replace a culvert under the road. No vehicles will be able to pass this hard closure until late September.
Logie Trail Road closed to through traffic
Logie Trail Road north of Cornelius Pass Road is closed to through traffic while Cornelius Pass Road is closed. The closure prevents cut-through traffic and large trucks from using this narrow, steep road.
Other Road Work
Highway 26 Vista Ridge Tunnel: A contractor working for ODOT will close two of three lanes in the tunnel to install new LED lighting from 9 pm to 6 am Monday through Thursday nights until August 7. At least one lane will always be open in each direction in the tunnel. There will be some night closures of ramps leading to the tunnel. For Cornelius Pass users, this may impact detoured truck trips on weeknights.
Recent Work
In addition to installing traffic control for the road closure and detour, the contractor mobilized for the road repairs, bringing in supplies and equipment.
The new concrete culvert that will be installed under the road near NW 8th Ave. has been pre-cast. The contractor is preparing segments of the culvert before moving them onsite.
- Pre-construction surveys were completed.
- Underground utility locates are being completed before excavation begins.
- Concrete barriers and traffic attenuators are being installed at work sites.
Work Next
- Saw-cut asphalt at NW 8th Ave. for removal of old culvert
- Stage culvert segments at NW 8th Ave.
- Temporarily divert creek from NW 8th Ave. culvert and remove fish
- Excavate old culvert and begin installing new culvert
- Begin milling to remove asphalt in the S curves prior to road realignment
For more information: Visit: www.multco.us/cornpass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.