Columbia County drivers who use Cornelius Pass for commuting will need to plan for alternative routes later this month.
More improvement work, left over from a major $5.6 million renovation project in 2019, is necessary, according to planners with the Multnomah County Transportation Division.
Exact timing of the road work is pending. Look for more details as they become available here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
The specific safety improvements include NW Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and NW Kaiser Road.
The work includes signage, vehicle pullouts, barriers and guardrails, and reduced pavement drop-offs. The project also includes larger safety improvements at four locations. The Oregon Legislature allocated funding to Multnomah County for the enhancements.
Traffic Closures
NW Cornelius Pass Road will be closed to through traffic between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Boulevard from late June to early September. There will be a hard road closure at NW 8th Avenue where an under-road creek culvert will be replaced. Access will be maintained for local residents, but some residents will have longer routes than usual.
Detour routes for through traffic will be in place during the project.
- Cars and pickup trucks should detour from Highway 30 to NW Newberry Road then to NW Skyline Boulevard to rejoin southbound NW Cornelius Pass Road.
- For large trucks, use Highway 30 to I-405 south to Highway 30.
- For vehicles carrying hazardous materials, use Highway 30 to I-405 south, continuing to I-5 south, then Highway 217 north to Highway 26.
Schedule
The northern section between Highway 30 and NW Skyline will be closed to through traffic from late June until early September. In-water work will be conducted during due to environmental rules. Realignment of the S curves is also planned.
The Cornelius Pass Improvement construction began in 2019 and ended late that year. The work occurred along the steep, winding and narrow section of NW Cornelius Pass Road, which has a long history of traffic crashes. The project was designed to reduce some of the rural road’s sharp curves, increase sight distance for drivers, improve road shoulders, and install caution signs, guardrails and barriers.
During the 2019 project, the work detoured approximately 13,000 vehicle trips each weekday onto other roads.
All work south of NW Skyline Boulevard is complete. Multnomah County officials said that section will remain open while the new project is underway.
For updates, visit www.multco.us/compass. Read a series of reports about the 2019 Cornelius Pass Improvement Project at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.