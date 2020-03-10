Oregon Governor Kate Brown has released a public service announcement with the Portland Trail Blazer's CJ McCollum.
"It's going to take a team effort from all of us practicing healthy habits to stem the spread of this disease," said Governor Brown. "I'd like to thank CJ for helping us get this message out to all Oregon youth."
McCollum posted tips on how to stay safe from the coronavirus to social media after Oregon's first case was announced.
See the PSA at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDxlMwRk14s
The Oregon Health Authority today announced Multnomah County’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The new case brings Oregon’s total to 15 cases in seven counties.
Follow coronavirus developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
