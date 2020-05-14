The Oregon Health Authority's latest COVID-19 case count has risen to 3,479 with 137 deaths, as of May 14.
Columbia County Health reports a new death from COVID-19, bringing the total to 16 cases, as of May 13.
Statewide, 86,769 people have been tested, 83,272 have tested negative, 3,407 have tested positive. See the complete report attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.