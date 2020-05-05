Oregon Health Authority officials said they expect more deaths statewide from COVID-19.
The latest report shows a total of 113 people have died in Oregon from the virus and there have been 2,839 cases since the pandemic began in March.
See the May 5 report in full attached to this story.
Health officials said the Stay Home Save Lives order is helping slow the spread of the virus, but that Oregonians must continue social distancing and other safe health practices.
In Columbia County, health officials said 812 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and 12 people have recovered. The county's cases remain at 14.
There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Columbia County as of May 5.
