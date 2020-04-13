The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,584, as of April 13.
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 53.
The new COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:
Clackamas (7), Columbia (2), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Marion (4), Multnomah (24), and Washington (12).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day at, www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 53rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old Washington County resident, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 12 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
