COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 55, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,633.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (3), Deschutes (1), Douglas (3), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (22), Tillamook (1), Washington (5), and Yamhill (2) .
A case previously reported in Columbia County was reclassified to negative based on revised test results, reducing the cumulative statewide total by 1 case. To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health Authority updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 54th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 12 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 55th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Benton County, who tested positive on April 11 and died on April 13 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
