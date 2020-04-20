COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 75, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 8 a.m. today.
The OHA also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,956.
As of April 20, Columbia County Health reported 14 cases of COVID-19, no deaths, 479 patients tested negative and five have recovered.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (10)
- Douglas (1)
- Klamath (1)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (2)
- Marion (13)
- Multnomah (6)
- Polk (1)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (9)
- Yamhill (1)
A case previously reported in Jackson County was transferred out of state during routine data reconciliation, reducing the cumulative statewide cases by one.
Oregon’s 75th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 18 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
See the full OHA report attached and to see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.