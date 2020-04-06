The latest statewide count shows three cases of coronavirus in Columbia County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 26 to 27, with 69 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, April 5.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (6)
- Columbia (3)
- Klamath (1)
- Lane (3)
- Linn (2)
- Marion (10)
- Multnomah (24)
- Polk (2)
- Sherman (1)
- Umatilla (2)
- Washington (12)
- Yamhill (3)
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus. Another report is due out Monday morning.
Oregon’s 27th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 2, 2020, and died on April 2, 2020, in her residence. It is unknown at this time if she had underlying medical conditions.
