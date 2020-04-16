COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 64, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA also reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 16 bringing the state total to 1,736.
As of April 15, Columbia County Health officials reported 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no deaths, 396 people tested negative and five people have recovered.
The new COVID-19 cases reported statewide by the OHA are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Multnomah (18), Umatilla (5), Washington (12), and Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day at, www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
- Oregon’s 59th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 13 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
- Oregon’s 60th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
- Oregon’s 61st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 14 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
- Oregon’s 62nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 13 and died on April 15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
- Oregon’s 63rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Benton County, who tested positive on April 2 and died on April 14 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
- Oregon’s 64th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 11 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
