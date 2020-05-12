Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 for the past few days, and the total since the pandemic began in March stands at 15.

Coronavirus Update

For updates about the COVID-19 virus in Columbia County, visit

https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/PublicHealth

The county also reported 961 people have tested negative for the virus and 14 people have recovered, as of May 11.

The Oregon Health Authority's daily report issued Tuesday May 12, shows 3,358 cases and 130 deaths. Of the 79,595 people tested in Oregon, 76,312 have tested negative for the virus.

