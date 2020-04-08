The coronavirus has claimed a total of 38 lives, according to the latest report from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Emergency Coordination Center.
The two agencies also report that in Oregon there are now has 1,239 cases of COVID-19.
An extensive report attached highlights the coronavirus pandemic impact in Oregon.
The 58 new cases announced on Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (6)
- Columbia (1)
- Deschutes (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Lane (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (3)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (28)
- Wallowa (2)
- Washington (13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.