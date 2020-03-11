Local first responders are taking preventive measures to ensure their safety and the safety of the public in light of the coronavirus in Oregon.
The following is a Facebook post from Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
In response the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oregon, we are working closely with our local public health departments and state health agencies.
The fire service as a whole is taking necessary safety measures to safeguard its personnel while still responding to medical emergencies.
Oregonians who think they may have symptoms of the virus and who are stable should first contact their primary medical provider by phone and not call 911, unless health conditions are serious."
Follow the coronavirus developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle. To reach the Oregon Health Authority's website, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.