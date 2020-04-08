Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all K-12 schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Brown made the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, saying the extension of her school closure coincides with her Stay Home Save Lives order.
"I know how hard this is on every single Oregonian and I thank you for your sacrifice," Brown said. "I also know that the measures that we put into place are necessary actions right now to save lives. I wish I could make it easier for everyone and I wish I could eliminate the frustrations that so many of us are feeling right now."
Brown said her top priority has always been the health and safety of all Oregonians and she wants to provide as much information as quickly as possible during the current health crisis.
"So that you may have some certainties in these very uncertain times," she said.
Brown acknowledged that the social distancing order has resulted in "huge sacrifices" for children and that missing school is especially difficult for students and their parents.
"I can't imagine what you are up against, balancing parenting during this very scary crisis," Brown said. "While I know many of you have either lost a job or are a first responder and trying to work hard with your kids there, or with a child worried about education and finishing the school year," Brown said.
Brown acknowledged that there is much frustration and anxiety with children missing school, the prom and graduation.
"But the best thing that we can do for the health of our children and for thousands of educators across the state is to give clarity in the uncertainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year," Brown said.
The following a release from the St. Helens School District.
Dear St. Helens High School Families,
While our state, country, and world endures the rapid changes and loss due to this crisis, our St. Helens High School staff have been working collaboratively to develop a vision and plan for the remainder of our school closure based in a culture of care, connection, and continuity of learning. We recognize that there are going to be bumps along the road as we try new things together and are committed to showing patience and grace with each other. Hang in there with us! With challenges come opportunity.
This experience is pushing us to grow as educators, learners, and community members. I am truly hopeful that with our innovation, we can provide a meaningful education for all students and bring our community even closer together, even if that closeness is virtual.
This afternoon, the Oregon Department of Education and Governor Brown have announced that school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. They released the following statewide guidance for our graduating seniors, Class of 2020. Here are the important points:
All seniors are still expected to complete 24 credits to graduate using the Oregon Diploma subject requirements.
All grades for Semester 2 will now be Pass/Incomplete and will not be calculated into the final GPA.
If seniors were passing their classes (A-D) on March 13, they will receive a P for the semester and the remainder of our school closure for seniors will be focused on providing supports for post-secondary opportunities, such as assistance with the FAFSA application for financial aid, college/internship applications, scholarship applications, and other supports.
If seniors had an F on March 13, their teachers will connect with them to determine an individualized plan to grade/enter/complete missing assignments or work on content that was taught prior to March 13 until students meet proficiency on those topics. Once they pass, they will receive the post-secondary opportunity supports.
All Essential Skills, Statewide testing, and Personalized Learning Requirements (i.e. Career-Related Learning Experiences, Resume, Plan and Profile) are suspended.
At this time, we are waiting guidance on 9th-11th grade as well as Dual Credit course guidance. It is my expectation that this information will come in the next week. As soon as it is available, it will be shared with our school community.
I recognize that these changes prompt questions and require clarification for individual situations. Our staff advocates will continue to reach out to families weekly so you can stay informed and we can receive feedback to ensure we are meeting your needs.
Senior Activities
Due to the extended school closure and ODE guidance, we are re-imagining our senior celebration activities, such as prom and graduation. Our school administration is working with our student leadership team to honor our students and celebrate their achievements, even though we cannot be together physically.
The culmination of 12 years of schooling is an important milestone and we are looking at ways to ensure that all seniors and families have the opportunity to participate in these events. More information will be shared as soon as possible.
Starting Monday, April 13
Our Distance Learning for All plan and resources will be published on our school web site within the week. This will include the expectations and for staff, students, and families as we move to a virtual education format.
Starting on Monday, April 13, SHHS will be providing distance learning through the use of Google Classroom. A computer, Chromebook, or other device that can access Google Classroom will be required to access these materials. We will no longer be providing paper copies as it is not sustainable or practical for a school our size. Even if your family does not have internet access, you will still need a computer, Chromebook, or device. We will be issuing thumb drives with digital resources on a weekly basis to those families and doing a weekly exchange that is personalized for each student.
High School Chromebook checkout will be held THIS FRIDAY at SHHS from 10am-4pm. Please visit our Student Device Checkout Event information to reserve a spot as soon as possible. Staff advocates will also be calling today and tomorrow to help families sign up.
Staff has set student support hours for students wanting help on their classroom activities, by phone, email, or virtual meetings. As always, families are welcome to email or call teachers anytime. While our teachers are not physically in their classrooms, your voicemails will be sent to their emails so they can return your call soon. Here is the current staff office hours list.
I encourage all students to join me in a Zoom Lunchtime Chat with the Principal at 12pm every Wednesday. Students under 18 may not create a Zoom account, however, students may join the chat by clicking the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/689640032. It's important to me that students continue to feel part of the community even thought we are physically distanced.
Please know that meals are available to ALL St. Helens School District children (ages 0-18). See the attached flyer for updated meal information, as of Monday, April 13. Drive-thru service has been added to McBride Elementary and two bus stops have changed. You do not need apply for meals to take advantage of this resource.
Please take care of each other and stay healthy. I miss all of you and look forward to seeing you all again soon!
Sending my best,
Dr. Katy Wagner
Principal
The following is from the Oregon Department of Education.
COVID-19 won’t stop Oregon’s high school seniors.
That was the message the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) delivered today as it released Graduation Pathways 2020, the official guidance detailing how Oregon’s high school seniors can earn their final set of high school credits and graduate on-time.
“COVID-19 won’t knock Oregon’s students off their path to graduation,” Gill said. “This guidance assures our students’ hard earned futures even during this global challenge.”
Oregon’s Graduation Pathways 2020 is the result of collaboration with educators, administrators, culturally specific community-based organizations, and the education community. This guidance recognizes that this closure is impacting less than 2 percent of our seniors’ time spent learning from kindergarten to grade 12. It is important that we honor the dedication and accomplishments of the class of 2020.
Key components of the guidance:
- Maintains Oregon’s rigorous credit requirements while providing a clear path to graduation for seniors who were on-track to graduate prior to the statewide school closure.
- Ensures that schools focus their resources to first support students who need to complete additional credits to graduate and then prepare all graduates for their next steps in life.
- Suspends Essential Skills and Personalized Learning Requirements.
“The Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance celebrates the nearly 13 years of work and accomplishment by these graduating seniors and empowers students to move on to the next step in their life,” Oregon PTA President Kriste Dille said.
“We have to remember that we have a global pandemic occurring and we must be dedicated to doing what’s right for each student and their families,” Gresham-Barlow School District Superintendent Dr. A. Katrise Perera said. “I believe we, as education leaders, have a moral obligation to keep students' futures whole and their graduation pathways clear. This statewide approach to graduation is our best option.”
“The new guidance gives districts the information we need and puts the right focus on supporting each and every senior and honoring their work over their 13 years of study," Cascade School District Superintendent Darin Drill said.
Oregon’s seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University issued the following statement in response to the guidance.
“The Oregon public universities are committed to ensuring that incoming freshman students who intend to enroll at our institutions are considered fairly in light of the educational interruption they have endured in their final year of high school. No student admitted to our institutions for fall 2020 will have their admission rescinded due to changes in grading policy or the inability to complete their coursework, as long as they graduate high school.
Students who apply to our institutions are still subject to a review process that focuses on their ability to succeed in college, but the Oregon public universities recognize that some situations are beyond their control. We look forward to supporting students and high schools through this challenging time, both now and with future high school graduating classes impacted by the pandemic.”
Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance can be found on the ODE website within the Distance Learning for All guidance document, section four.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.