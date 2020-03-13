As the fallout from the coronavirus in Oregon continues, a local partnership is in place to help children.
The City of St. Helens is partnering with the Columbia Pacific Food Bank during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The partnership is an effort to support the Food Bank’s backpack program for children in the St. Helens School District and to increase the availability of child-appropriate foods in supplemental food boxes for families during the upcoming school closures.
According to the Crystal King, city's communication director the St. Helens City Council has approved a donation of $5,000 in council funds to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank to support the nutritional needs in the St. Helens community, particularly for youth, during this time.
The Barbara Bullis Memorial HELP Food Pantry in St. Helens is open from 12-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from9 a.m to 1 p.m. Thursdays. The Food Bank is located at 474 Milton Way in St. Helens. This schedule is subject to change. Check the Food Bank’s website at http://cpfoodbank.org, or call 503-397-9708 for the latest information.
The Columbia Pacific Food Bank welcomes your donation that can be made at the Food Bank’s website at http://cpfoodbank.org, or by calling 503-397-9708.
The St. Helens Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and will continue serving lunch and operating the Meals on Wheels delivery program during the COVID-19 outbreak. This schedule is subject to change.
The latest information is available on the Senior Center’s website at http://www.shseniorcenter.org/index.html, on the St. Helens Senior Center Facebook page, and by calling 503-397-3377.
