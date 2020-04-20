The Oregon Health Authority has released an update to its epidemic modeling report, which helps Oregon’s leaders understand the progression and the projections for the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Today’s modeling update tells us that statewide mitigation efforts are keeping the caseload and hospitalizations well below the numbers we would have seen absent our efforts as a state," State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said. "We are encouraged by the continued success of our mitigation efforts, which are allowing us to begin planning for suppression strategies for when the statewide measure can begin to be lifted."
As of Sunday, April 29, COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 74, According to the OHA, which also reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,910.
The new COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Deschutes (1), Lane (2), Marion (23), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (1), and Washington (12).
A previously reported Klamath County case was determined today to be a Washington State case, reducing today's number of new cases by 1 to 66. The total number of cases in Klamath County is 30 to reflect this change.
To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 73rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Benton County, who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 74th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 23 and died on April 11 at OHSU. He had underlying medical conditions.
