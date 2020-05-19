There are new and encouraging details emerging concerning Oregon's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a newsletter issued May 19 by Oregon Speaker of the House and State Representative Tina Kotek.
In the newsletter, Kotek said the Oregon Health Authority reported new data Tuesday, May 19, that continues to be encouraging in terms of how our state has managed the public health aspect of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what the agency notes in its weekly report.
The full report is attached to this story.
During the last week, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recorded 392 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a 25% drop from the previous week (526 new cases). In addition, eight Oregonians were reported to have died, a 62% decline from the previous week (21 deaths).
The OHA also released updated information on signs and symptoms of confirmed coronavirus cases. The two most commonly reported symptoms are cough (64.8%) and muscle aches (46.9%), followed by headache (46.7%), fever over 100 degrees (41.9%) and chills (41.6%).
On May 19, the OHA also reported 33 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 3,636 confirmed cases. The agency also announced eight new presumptive cases. There are 3,726 confirmed and presumptive cases combined. Sadly, two more people have died, meaning there have been 140 confirmed deaths in Oregon from coronavirus.
"Even as we continue to get good news about our state’s handling of this pandemic, we still have to remain vigilant in looking for these symptoms and stay home if we are feeling sick," Kotek said. "This virus is still a threat, and there is the potential for more exposure as most counties are in Phase 1 of reopening."
Kotek said the success Oregon had has come with "immense sacrifice."
"Our state unemployment rate is above 14%, and too many Oregonians still haven’t heard back about their unemployment claims,"she said. "I want to assure you that I’m pushing as hard as I can to get the backlog of claims cleared. I hope to have more details later this week."
