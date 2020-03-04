The Oregon Health Authority's latest Oregon coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday, March 4 are provisional and change frequently, but here are the current totals:
- 115 are still under monitoring
- 238 have either completed monitoring or were determined to have no risk
- Samples for 13 patients await results
- Samples for 45 patients have tested negative for COVID-19
Samples for three patients have tested positive and 2 are still awaiting confirmation from Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
For more information, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Late Wednesday, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, along with U.S. Representatives Peter DeFazio, Suzanne Bonamici, and Earl Blumenauer, announced $500,000 in CDC funding for the State of Oregon to help fight the coronavirus.
Today’s CDC award is in addition to any funding that will come out of the emergency funding package that was announced today. That package passed the U.S. House of Representatives today and is expected to pass the Senate tomorrow.
The members also pushed the White House to heed Governor Kate Brown’s request for additional federal support—specifically on protective equipment, testing, and additional funding—to help the state respond to the outbreak in Oregon.
“With now three cases across Oregon, it’s clear that this virus is spreading and that our state will need significant resources to respond effectively and keep Oregonians safe,” Merkley said. “We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to support our communities as they fight this virus, and it’s good news that the CDC is sending initial funding to Oregon today. I will keep pushing fiercely to support Oregon’s needs and make sure the federal government is doing everything it can to respond swiftly and effectively to this outbreak.”
“Right now, our number one priority is ensuring the health and safety of all Oregonians, and that urgent business means making sure the state has all the resources it needs as soon as possible to effectively combat the threat posed by COVID-19,” Wyden said. “These initial funds are a welcome first step in that fight, and I’m going to keep pushing for more federal dollars and resources to keep our communities safe.”
“A serious public health emergency such as the spread of COVID-19 requires a coordinated response between state, local, and federal agencies,” DeFazio said. “The federal government must ensure states like Oregon have the tools and funding they need to treat and fight the spread of this disease. I will continue to push to ensure Oregon has everything it needs to keep our communities safe.”
“Over the past several days I’ve spoken with Governor Brown, Pat Allen at the Oregon Health Authority, county public health officials, school superintendents, health care leaders, and workers across NW Oregon about the coronavirus,” Bonamici said. “Every one emphasized the need for immediate and robust funding. Earlier today the CDC announced it will allocate $500,000 immediately to Oregon. Importantly, the House also just passed a robust funding package that will build on this initial installment of funding to help make sure our communities have what they need for the strongest possible response to this public health crisis.”
“It is essential that we dedicate our attention and resources to the experts working to fight this crisis,” Blumenauer said. “My community in Oregon was one of the first in the country exposed to the coronavirus. As more suspected cases arise, the funding package passed by the House today is imperative. Alongside Governor Brown, the rest of the Oregon delegation, and local health officials, we are working to address this crisis and prioritize the needs of Oregonians. I’m committed to keeping our community and people across the country healthy and safe.”
Oregon will receive $500,000 in funding out of an initial $25 million awarded by the CDC today. That funding is being awarded to the states that have had the heaviest load in response and preparedness activities so far in the outbreak. The funding can be used for monitoring travelers, data management, lab equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, and infection control.
The members are continuing to push the federal government to meet Oregon’s full need for emergency funding, which Governor Brown has estimated at $7 to $10 million per month.
In addition, in their letter to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the members asked for the federal government to support two key requests from Governor Brown:
Releasing additional personal protective equipment from the federal government’s stockpile, including N95 masks, gowns, gloves, Tyvek suits, Biocell Ambulance Protection Systems, and 75 to 100 ventilators.
Enabling flexibility on testing criteria for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Specifically, Oregon would like the federal government to provide states with the ability to develop and order the materials needed to build and perform their own tests, or to use CDC’s template to scale up capacity to conduct tests and produce results more quickly.
