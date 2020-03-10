The St. Helens High School Robotics and Engineering Club had been preparing for regional competition this weekend at Wilsonville, however the event at Wilsonville has now been postponed.
Club instructor Sharon Shiel tells The Chronicle that all of the teams in the Pacific Northwest division of FIRST Robotics have just received word that all scheduled competitions to be held in the next several weeks must be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.
"We will not be competing this weekend in Wilsonville," Shiel said. "The PNW league represents 184 teams currently, so this announcement is a huge disappointment to teams across Oregon and Washington. The organization will do it's best to re-schedule events in the upcoming weeks, but at this point there are no guarantees of if and when this will happen."
The Chronicle will follow the club's competition once it has resumed.
