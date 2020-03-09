The St. Helens School District has sent the follow letter to students, parents and school staff concerning the coronavirus.
Dear Students, Families, and Staff,
Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) confirmed several new presumptive cases of COVID-19.
The unfortunate reality is that COVID-19 is in our state. Updated guidance from OHA is that closing schools may not be an effective method for stopping the spread of the virus. This is the same stance currently being taken by many school districts in other communities around the country and around the world.
The best prevention is still practicing good health hygiene habits - washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze, getting plenty of rest and eating a healthy diet - and avoiding contact with people who are symptomatic. The best way to limit spread is staying home when ill.
I know you likely have many questions and we will attempt to answer some of them below. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at healthoregon.org/coronavirus or by calling 211.
Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep our students and staff healthy and safe. Thank you for your partnership in that effort.
Respectfully,
Scot Stockwell
Superintendent
Frequently-Asked Questions
Q. Why wouldn’t you close schools to avoid having so many people in one place?
A. Updated guidance from the Oregon Health Authority is that, because COVID-19 is in our state, closing a school may not be an effective method of stopping the spread of the virus. There is concern that people would not actually remain in their homes for 14 days, and in the case of children, depending on who their caregiver is, having them home may put that person at greater risk of contracting the virus.
Our schools are not only places where learning can continue, but where our students can be supported, supervised, and fed, which is a necessity for many families.
We will continue with enhanced cleaning efforts, reinforcing health hygiene expectations with students, and asking students and staff to stay home if they are ill. Those actions are thought to be the most beneficial in keeping people healthy and stopping the spread of the virus.
See more questions about the coronavirus answered by the Oregon Health Authority attached to this story.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
Estimados estudiantes, familias y personal:
La Autoridad de Salud de Oregón (OHA, por sus siglas inglés) ha confirmado algunos presuntos casos nuevos de COVID-19.
Desafortunadamente, la realidad es que COVID-19 está en nuestro estado. La guía actualizada de OHA indica que cerrar las escuelas no podría ser un método eficaz para detener la propagación del virus. Esta es la misma postura que actualmente están adoptando los distritos escolares en otras comunidades en todo el país y en todo el mundo.
La mejor prevención sigue siendo practicar buenos hábitos de higiene de la salud, tales como lavarse las manos con frecuencia, cubrirse la tos o el estornudo, descansar mucho y comer una dieta saludable, y evitar el contacto con personas que tengan síntomas. La mejor manera de limitar la propagación es quedarse en casa cuando uno está enfermo.
Sé que probablemente tengan muchas preguntas e intentaremos responder algunas de ellas a continuación. Si desea más información, diríjase a la página web de healthoregon.org/coronavirus o llame al 211.
Tengan en cuenta que estamos haciendo todo lo posible para mantener a nuestros estudiantes y al personal sanos y seguros. Gracias por su colaboración en ese esfuerzo.
Atentamente,
Scot Stockwell
Superintendente
Preguntas frecuentes
P ¿Por qué no cerrarían las escuelas para evitar tener tanta gente en un solo lugar?
A. La guía actualizada de la Autoridad de Salud de Oregón indica que debido a que COVID-19 está en nuestro estado, cerrar una escuela no podría ser un método eficaz para detener la propagación del virus. Existe la preocupación de que las personas no permanezcan en sus hogares durante 14 días y, en el caso de los niños, dependiendo de quién sea su cuidador, tenerlos en casa puede poner a esa persona en mayor riesgo de contraer el virus.
Nuestras escuelas no son solo lugares donde el aprendizaje puede continuar, sino donde nuestros estudiantes pueden recibir apoyo, supervisión y alimentación, lo cual es una necesidad para muchas familias.
Continuaremos con esfuerzos de limpieza profunda, reforzando las expectativas de higiene de la salud con los estudiantes y pidiendo a los estudiantes y al personal que se queden en casa si están enfermos. Se cree que esas acciones son las más beneficiosas para mantener a las personas sanas y detener la propagación del virus.
