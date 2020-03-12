Local school districts are taking additional steps to protect students and staff during the coronavirus health crisis.
The following is a letter sent from the St. Helens School District.
St. Helens School District families, staff and students,
With the number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Oregon increasing, Governor Brown announced new guidance for managing the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. In accordance with Governor Brown’s guidance and in order to minimize potential opportunities for the spread of the virus the St. Helens School District we are suspending all non-essential school-based activities and after-school activities effective Thursday, March 12, 2020, until further directive is given.
This includes the suspension of all assemblies, events, concerts, off-campus field trips, evening facility use, and professional development meetings and events. With regard to athletics, we are following new state guidance denying audience admission at all school-based events, with the exception of essential personnel and credentialed media.
By suspending all non-essential school-based activities this will allow our custodial staff additional time to wipe down surfaces and take the necessary steps to ensure our buildings are clean for our staff and student safety.
In addition to this, and as a precautionary measure, the St. Helens School District is also requesting that no visitors or volunteers come to school until further notice. This also includes lunchtime visits.
These new measures are based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oregon public health experts, epidemiologists, and health professionals.
“Nobody is immune to this virus, it can touch everyone," said Governor Brown. “We can't let fear and anxiety stigmatize people. We are seeing cases across multiple counties and age groups, and in people exposed through different circumstances. It's time for us all to do what we can to slow its spread and take care of one another."
St. Helens School District is taking every step possible so that we can continue to provide high-quality education for all of our students and keep our schools open.
We realize that this decision will impact every school community, and we know that many of the events, student performances and other gatherings that we are suspending are those that schools, students and families look forward to all year long. Suspending these events is consistent with guidance from health authorities, and we believe it is a prudent and responsible step to take at this time. We will be working with trip planners, event organizers and others who are responsible for the affected activities.
The safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to work in close partnership with public health authorities to minimize both the spread of coronavirus and disruption to schools and students. We will continue emphasizing the importance of hand washing at school. Our custodians will continue to prioritize high-touch surfaces and we are making sure schools have adequate cleaning supplies.
Students, families, and everyone in our community can best support our efforts by washing hands frequently, covering mouths when coughing or sneezing, and using hand sanitizer. Those experiencing symptoms of the cold or flu should stay at home, only returning to school or work when symptom-free for 24 hours. If you are concerned about symptoms, please consult with a doctor.
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to rely on the guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, the Department of Education, and the Office of the Governor.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.