Gov. Kate Brown's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is expected to be issued today.
According to Willamette Week, the order forbids all "nonessential gatherings…regardless of size." It allows people to go outside for recreational activities, like jogging or hiking, but only if they can maintain a 6-foot distance from others. And it closes a wide swath of businesses, from barber shops to tattoo parlors.
It also prohibits individuals from frequenting businesses that are supposed to be closed. Violating any of the governor's orders would be a class C misdemeanor.
Willamette Week reviewed a draft of the governor's plan over the weekend. According to Willamette Week's report, the Governor's Office on Sunday night declined to comment on the draft.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other regional leaders had urged such an order over the weekend to slow the spread of coronavirus. Officials in Seaside, Warrenton, Manzanita and Tillamook also took steps over the weekend to restrict public access virtually sending people away from their cities during Spring Break, a key economic builder for the region.
St. Helens, Rainier and Clatskanie issued State of Emergency declarations last week, restricting public access to city operations by phone and email.
As of Sunday, there were no cases of coronavirus reported in Tillamook or in Columbia counties. Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported four deaths and 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 161 as of Sunday, March 22. New figures are posted daily at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
