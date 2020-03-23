Columbia River Fire & Rescue medical professionals say they are prepared to serve the community during the coronavirus epidemic.

In a release on the CRFR Facebook page, the first responders said they are taking additional measures to keep themselves and the public safe.

Ready to Serve

The uniforms in the middle and on the right are what Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews typically wear on medical calls, with added protection of a mask and potentially double gloves as well for extra measure. CRFR said they will take the highest level of precaution and now potentially wear the white suit pictured on the far left.

"You will see CRF&R crews arriving on scene wearing additional protective gear during the COVID-19 outbreak," the Facebook post reads. "If a patient complains of severe flu symptoms or respiratory distress, will take the highest level of precaution."

The Facebook post also advises everyone to be safe and wash your hands to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Other first responders are also taking additional proactive protection measures. Read that story here online and follow developments in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.

