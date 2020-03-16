The Chronicle continues to provide daily updates about the coronavirus in Oregon.
University of Portland sociology and social work associate professor Alice Gates said it is important for parents to have a conversation with their children about coronavirus.
"It is important for parents to talk to kids about coronavirus and not shy away from the topic," Gates said. "Kids are not only hearing about it, but, by now, their routines have been disrupted, and many of them are feeling stressed and worried.
Gates added that parents can offer reassurance about what adults are doing to stay safe and use it as an opportunity to reinforce the importance of hand washing as a way of protecting not only ourselves but our neighbors, family, and friends.
"Even as we are taking these precautions as a community, you can explain that it's still relatively rare and does not seem to affect kids as severely," Gates said. "And remind kids that it's an ongoing conversation. They can ask questions anytime."
