COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 22, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which also reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, April 3.
The new COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (5)
- Clatsop (1)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (4)
- Klamath (5)
- Malheur (1)
- Marion (14)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (15)
- Polk (2)
- Washington (17)
- Yamhill (5)
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website, at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 22nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on March 19 and died April 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
