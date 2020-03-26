The Oregon Health Authority reports another coronavirus related death and the number of cases have increased to 316.
The latest death is a 69-year old Washington County woman.
The 50 new cases announced Thursday are in the following counties:
- Clatsop (1)
- Deschutes (5)
- Josephine (2)
- Lane (2)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (14)
- Multnomah (12)
- Polk (3)
- Tillamook (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.