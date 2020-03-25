The Oregon Health Authority reports two new deaths from coronavirus in Oregon, raising the statewide death toll to 10. The OHA also reports 57 new cases as of Wednesday, March 25.
The new cases bring the state total to 266.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (4)
- Douglas (2)
- Jackson (1)
- Josephine (1)
- Lane (1)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (5)
- Marion (11)
- Multnomah (8)
- Washington (20)
- Yamhill (1)
As of March 25, there have been no cases of coronavirus reported in Columbia County.
The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
The two new deaths occurred in Clackamas and Marion counties. Both were elderly women with underlying medical conditions.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
