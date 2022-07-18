What you pay to have your garbage and trash hauled away may be going up.
Hudson Garbage Service is asking the St. Helens City Council to approve an 8.5% across the board rate increase.
"Like most businesses and individuals, Hudson Garbage has experienced dramatic upward cost pressures over the past year," Hudson's District Manager Josh Brown states in a letter to the city council. See the letter attached.
Brown said the company has had to adjust wages to ensure that the company can retain and attract the right people to safely collect refuse materials in the city and to keep its mechanics and local customer service agents
"Diesel fuel is up 65% year over year, and the County tip fee is scheduled to increase 8.5% on July 1," Brown states in his letter. "These are just a few examples of some of our larger cost impacts, among other cost increases as well."
The rate increase would be retroactive to July 1, 2022.
The St. Helens City Council is expected to review the Hudson Garbage Service rate proposal during its regular Wednesday afternoon public work session.
