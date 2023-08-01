In a seemingly sudden development, Patrick Birkle has resigned from his position on the St. Helens City Council.
Birkle submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Rick Scholl and the City Council July 31, and his resignation is effective as of August 1.
Birkle is a third-grade teacher at Columbia City Elementary School. Birkle said that he did not feel he could balance the duties of the city council with his responsibilities as a teacher.
“I came to realize that I’m not able to be the best teacher that I can be while trying to be the best city councilor that I can be,” Birkle said. “Because of the time and energy that’s going to be devoted to teaching this year, I needed to step down from the council.”
In June, Birkle was notified of two major developments that affected his decision. The first is that there will be a new curriculum in math and language arts, and Birkle needs time to “get up to speed” to implement the new material.
The second issue is that there is a smaller teaching staff at Columbia City Elementary, and Birkle will be the only third-grade teacher with a class of at least 30 students.
Birkle said the increased workload of more students and new material made staying on the council untenable.
“I think there are other many qualified people who can fulfill the role of a city councilor. But I don’t know too many people who can do what I do as a teacher,” Birkle said. “I am a firm believer in education and public education. I want to continue to be a part of that.”
Birkle was elected to the council in November of 2020 after six years of serving on the city’s budget committee. Birkle’s term was slated to run until December 31, 2024.
The process for his replacement is now in the hands of the St. Helens City Council. According to city code, if there is less than two years remaining in a council position declared vacant, the remaining councilors and mayor shall appoint a qualified elector to serve the remaining term of the vacant council position.
If the council appoints a qualified elector to a vacant council position, the council shall hold a public meeting to interview potential candidates. The council may use whatever methods it determines are necessary to obtain qualified electors to serve on the council, the code states.
A councilor resigning is a rare occurrence, and according to City Administrator John Walsh, because Birkle was more than halfway through his term, the council can appoint a replacement to see out his term. It is unclear at this time how the city will approach filling the vacancy.
During Birkle’s time on the council, he valued the connections he made in the community and the city’s progress on the riverfront project and developing plans for water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure.
“Nobody wants to charge people more money by raising sewer rates and our public safety surcharge, but I do believe that the council has made some important decisions in terms of having new master plans for our water,
our sewer, and storm systems,” Birkle said. “The thing I really did enjoy was the engagement with residents and visitors and being able to share about the great things that are happening in our city.”
