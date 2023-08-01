New City Councilor

Patrick Birkle has resigned from the city council, a position he has held since January of 2021.

 Photo / Courtesy

In a seemingly sudden development, Patrick Birkle has resigned from his position on the St. Helens City Council.

Birkle submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Rick Scholl and the City Council July 31, and his resignation is effective as of August 1.

Birkle is a third-grade teacher at Columbia City Elementary School. Birkle said that he did not feel he could balance the duties of the city council with his responsibilities as a teacher.

