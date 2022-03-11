The deaths of two teenagers in Portland from a suspected overdose of fentanyl has prompted the Oregon Poison Control Center at Oregon Health & Sciences University to issue a public health warning about counterfeit, contaminated opioids in Oregon.
Danger
These pills may be laced with fentanyl which can be deadly, according to the center. Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin. It is odorless, tasteless and colorless.
According to the warning, warning pills meant to mimic oxycodone tablets may contain illicitly manufactured fentanyl or other harmful contaminants. These counterfeit pills may be difficult to distinguish from legitimate prescription drugs and are especially dangerous because of their unknown contents.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, is used by doctors to treat severe pain. Fentanyl is pressed into pills that are stamped with “M30,” “E7” or other markers to mimic real oxycodone tablets.
Unlike prescription pills, the amount of fentanyl may vary from pill to pill — and the amount in a single pill can be deadly for some people. In addition to fentanyl, these pills may contain a variety of other medicines, including fentanyl analogs, sedatives and anesthetics that may cause overdose. The presence of fentanyl in fake pills is impossible to detect unless it is tested, according to the center alert.
Prevent opioid overdoses
Only consume pills and other drugs that have been obtained from a pharmacy and have been prescribed to you. These prescriptions should be taken exactly as prescribed by your doctor. It is not safe to consume someone else’s prescription drugs or anything purchased online or on the streets. Pills from these non-prescribed sources may be counterfeit and contain dangerous ingredients like fentanyl.
The center also recommends active communication — talk with your teens about the risks of substance use. Discuss the risks associated with consuming drugs purchased off the internet, from social media sites or from anyone who is not their health care provider. Look for changes in their behavior, including irregular eating or sleeping patterns, loss of interest in usual activities, or signs of depression or anxiety.
People who use illicit drugs, or whose loved ones use illicit drugs, should take precautions against overdoses, including carrying multiple doses of naloxone, the opioid reversal drug. Naloxone is available at pharmacies in Oregon without a prescription.
Signs that someone is experiencing an opioid overdose include:
- Small, constricted “pinpoint” pupils
- Pale, bluish skin
- Vomiting or foaming at the mouth
- Slow, shallow breathing or, they may appear sleepy or lose consciousness.
Call 9-1-1 right away if someone is unconscious, not breathing or if naloxone has been given. Medical experts at the Oregon Poison Center can help if you or a loved one is experiencing unwanted symptoms after taking pills or using illicit substances.
If you or a loved one is experiencing a poison emergency, call the Oregon Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. A trained health care provider is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The call is free and confidential. Poison prevention education and other poison safety resources are available at https://www.ohsu.edu/oregon-poison-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.