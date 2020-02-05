Today at the Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Brian Pixley updated County Commissioners Alex Tardif and Margaret Magruder on the upcoming jail levy renewal, which will be on the May 19 ballot. Commissioner Henry Heimuller was absent.
The proposed jail levy is a renewal of the existing levy, set at 58 cents per $1,000 property value.
At Magruder's request, Pixley went over a list of items the levy would fund at the jail, including a new roof, a full body scanner, new windows on the B-pod section of the jail, additional parking and additional meeting rooms for inmates to meet with attorneys, among other items.
Follow this developing story online and in Wednesday's print edition at thechronicleonline.com.
