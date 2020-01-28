A key indicator of Columbia County's economy is the region's employment base, and the latest report shows little change from December.
The Oregon Employment Department reports Columbia County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in December, essentially unchanged from the previous month at 4.8% and and just slightly lower than the year before at 5.2%. The rate was higher than the statewide rate of 3.7% and of the national rate of 3.5%.
Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment was unchanged in December at 11,560 jobs. Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected changes with actual changes. A loss of 80 jobs is normal for the month, and the county’s employment dropped by 80. Professional and business services shed 40 jobs and construction cut 30 jobs. Other industries had smaller changes.
Total nonfarm employment in December was 100 less than one year before, a loss of 0.9 percent.
Private-sector employment decreased by 120 jobs, and government employment was up by 20. Professional and business services shed 90 jobs over the year. Trade, transportation, and utilities and construction were each down 30 jobs. Leisure and hospitality grew by 50 jobs and local government excluding education added 30 jobs over the year. Other industries had smaller changes.
