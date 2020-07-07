Columbia County Public Health reports 44 COVID-19 cases with still no deaths associated with the virus.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 220 and there are 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, July 7.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (18), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (1), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (7), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (27), Yamhill (16).
