Following weeks with a low rate of the pandemic cases, Columbia County Health officials are now reporting the 17th case of COVID-19 in the county.
Columbia County Public Health confirms the 17th case is the first new positive case of COVID-19 since the county was approved for Phase I of reopening on May 13.
According to a release from Columbia Count Health, the individual who tested positive is a male in the 50-59 age group, and is currently isolated at home. Columbia County Public Health will not release the names or further identifying information of any citizen who has tested positive, unless more details are necessary to protect the public.
When a positive test result is documented, local public health staff conduct contact tracing, which is a system of identifying and notifying others who have been in close proximity to the individual who has tested positive. Working together, the State's local health departments provide guidance and support to people who have been exposed to COVID-19.
To learn more about contact tracing, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-Contact-Collaborative.
Columbia County Public Health is currently working to identify the close contacts of the positive-confirmed citizen. The staff will notify those individuals and provide them with further education and next steps.
"County staff will continue to collaborate with community partners and other jurisdictions to collectively reduce the spread of this new disease," Public Health Director Michael Paul said. "Contact tracing is a statewide effort of the Oregon Health Authority, local and tribal public health authorities, and community-based organizations to stop the spread of COVID-19."
Additional statewide information concerning COVID-19-related demographics and hospital information about positive cases can be found on the Oregon Health Authority's website at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
General questions about COVID-19 can be answered by calling 2-1-1. Questions about your specific medical needs should be directed to your health care provider. If you cannot find the information you need via the websites and number provided here, call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
"Residents are reminded to take simple steps to protect themselves, their family, and the community," Paul said. "Continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, and follow good hand hygiene."
