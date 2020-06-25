Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County Health now reports 27 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of one case since Wednesday, June 24, but still no deaths related to the pandemic.

Cases Increasing

While Columbia County has not yet seen a death related to COVID-19, the case count is rising slowly.

Across the state, the Oregon Health Authority says COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 197. The OHA also reported 124 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, June 25, bringing the state total to 7,568.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Klamath (13), Lake (3), Lane (5), Linn (2), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (8), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (24), and Yamhill (1).

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Should the use by police of choke holds and tear gas be outlawed?

You voted:

Did You Know?

COVID-19 Oregon

  • 7,568 Cases
  • 197 Deaths

As of June 25

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.