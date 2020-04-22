Oregon programs supporting older adults and people with disabilities will receive more than $12 million from the Department of Health and Human Services to aid their coronavirus response.
The funding will go to Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), home-delivered meal services for older adults, Centers for Independent Living, nutrition and related services for Native American Programs, National Family Caregiver Support Program, State Long-term Care Ombudsman programs, and Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs).
The announcement comes from Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01).
The grants, which were funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will provide additional financial support to programs included in legislation Bonamici successfully led to be signed into law earlier this year, the Supporting Older Americans Act of 2020, according to a release from the Congresswoman's office.
“Older adults and people with disabilities are at the highest risk during this pandemic, but they often face the greatest challenges to accessing the support and resources they need to stay home and stay healthy,” Bonamici said. “Keeping critical services like meal delivery and caregiver supports available to seniors and people with disabilities is more important than ever, which is why I fought for this increased funding in the CARES Act. This is a vital aspect of our coronavirus response, and I will continue pushing for the additional resources our communities need.”
According to the release, Bonamici led the bipartisan effort to update the Older Americans Act as Chair of the Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services.
The grants will be administered through the Administration for Community Living and also support programs authorized by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.
