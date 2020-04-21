In the week ending April 11, 2020, the Oregon Employment Department processed 22,204 initial claims for unemployment insurance filed by residents of the Portland Metropolitan Area (Oregon portion); 48 percent of the statewide total.
Since the third week of March, when restaurants, stores, and other businesses began curtailing operations or closing due to COVID-19, 80,037 claims have been processed; thirteen times more than during this same time period a year ago (5,864).
Restaurants, Bars, and Accommodations Hit Hard
Three industries comprise more than half of all initial claims for unemployment insurance filed over the past four weeks:
- Accommodation and food services make up 30 percent of all processed claims (23,718). Bars and restaurants were among the first and most severely impacted businesses.
- Health care and social assistance makes up the second-largest share (11,512; 14%). Elective surgeries, non-urgent care, dental cleaning, and eye exams are all on hold.
- Retail trade makes up 12 percent (9,318). Shopping malls have closed, as have clothing, shoe, furniture, and book stores.
Claims Increase in Other Industries
While accommodation and food services continue to post the largest number of initial claims, the industry’s share of the total has declined from 51 percent in the third week of March to 23 percent in the second week of April. During this same time, most other industries have seen their share of claims increase; notably retail trade, health care and social assistance, and manufacturing.
Low-Wage Industries Disproportionately Impacted
COVID-19 and the sudden and sharp decline in economic activity are disproportionately affecting workers in lower-wage industries. Forty percent of total initial claims filed over the past month are in industries that pay under $35,000 annually (on average). For perspective, these industries comprise less than 20 percent of employment.
Statewide Perspective
During the week of April 5 to April 11, the Oregon Employment Department received 53,800 initial claims statewide for unemployment benefits.
That’s in addition to a revised total of 243,000 initial claims filed during the prior three weeks.
During the week of March 29 to April 4, the Employment Department paid $23 million in benefits to Oregonians. During the week of April 5 to April 11, that more than quadrupled to $97 million in benefits paid.
The Employment Department has detailed information for 47,700 of the initial claims processed during the week starting April 5.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, continued to see the greatest number of initial claims for unemployment benefits (12,300). This reflects ongoing impacts of public health and safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 15, there have been about 52,900 initial claims filed in the leisure and hospitality sector. Health care and social assistance (25,800) and retail trade (19,700) are other sectors with large totals of initial weekly claims in the past four weeks, but every sector has seen additional claims activity.
Multnomah (10,200), Washington (6,000), and Lane (4,600) also continued to be the counties with the largest number of claims. More initial claims data by industry and area can be found on the QualityInfo.org COVID-19 page.
The Oregon Employment Department continues to prioritize efforts that can get the most benefits to the greatest number of affected Oregonians the fastest. With the first CARES Act payments on April 10, Oregon is among the early states getting an extra $600 per week to those out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment Insurance claims can only be filed using our online system or by calling 1-877-FILE-4-UI. The Oregon Employment Department encourages everyone who can to file online and help keep wait times down on the phone.
The latest statewide unemployment insurance claim details are expected to be released on Thursday, April 23 by the Oregon Employment Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.