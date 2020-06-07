COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 164, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
OHA also reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, June 7, bringing the state total to 4,808.
The June 7 COVID-19 case count marks the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon.
Columbia County's COVID-19 case count has held steady at 16 with no deaths as of Friday, June 5, according to Columbia County Health.
The new cases reported across Oregon are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (18)
- Deschutes (2)
- Hood River (12)
- Lincoln (61)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (11)
- Multnomah (22)
- Umatilla (5)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (8)
- Yamhill (4)
Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1. Additional information is still pending.
The high number of COVID-19 cases is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
An outbreak of 65 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low.
Persons who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about their risk of exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider.
Additional information for this outbreak, along with all active and resolved workplace outbreaks, will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.
- The 12 new cases in Hood River today also are linked to outbreaks at seasonal agricultural facilities.
- The 22 new cases in Multnomah County appear to be from sporadic sources.
Although the June 7 case number is high, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States.
The OHA said the case count serves as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency on March 8, to address the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. Following that declaration, St, Helens, Clatskanie and Rainier city officials also declred individual city State of Emergencies, limiting public access to city properties in an effort to slow the pandemic.
Columbia County is one of several Oregon counties that has entered Phase 2 of the state's reopening framework plan, allowing slow economic and social recovery, under safety requirements and guidelines.
The OHA serves as the lead agency for the public health response. OHA is working with Brown and local public health officials to monitor and suppress COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations and reduce the health and economic impacts and disparities that have stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon.
