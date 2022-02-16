There is cause for celebration, in other words, “light at the end of a very long” tunnel as Oregonians continue to push through the pandemic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline, according to recent forecasts from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has peaked and will steadily recede until reaching pre-omicron levels by the end of March, the latest Feb. 10 forecast illustrates.
OHSU reported just weeks ago that by May 1, the number of hospital admissions for patients with COVID-19 could plummet from 1,100 in February to just 100.
The previous Omicron high for hospitalizations occurred on Jan. 27, a time when 1,130 people were occupying hospital beds.
Another chart in the Feb. 3 forecast draws distinctions between incidental hospitalizations and hospitalizations for COVID-19. Public health officials predict by March 1, over half of those hospitalized who test positive for COVID-19 will be hospitalized with, rather than for the disease.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death forecast takes the shape of an upside-down parabola, drawing nearer and nearer to zero as Oregon approaches spring and summer.
OHSU’s projections appear to line up with policy changes announced Monday, Feb. 7, by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). In a press release, the OHA announced the agency will remove general mask requirements for indoor public places and schools no later than March 31.
That same day, the OHA went through with filing a permanent rule requiring Oregonians to adopt facial coverings indoors, despite unanimous opposition from those who testified at the Jan. 20 hearing.
State health officials claimed the filing was the only way the OHA could extend the current temporary mask rule past its expiration date, or until mask rules would no longer be needed to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
Director of the OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics Dr. Peter Graven, Ph.D., underscored the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted, as well as adhering to the mask mandate as the rate of hospitalizations subsides.
“It’s important for people to stick with masking through the next several weeks,” Graven said. “Even though our forecast projects light at the end of a very long tunnel, we can’t lose sight of the fact that hospitals in Oregon are still struggling to deliver timely care for everyone who needs it.”
State response
“This is a welcome trend,” OHA Lead Communications Officer Jonathan Modie said. “But we are far from out of danger. Our hospitals are still relying on about 1,300 National Guard members and nearly 1,200 medical professionals that Oregon has had to bring in from other states. As infections continue to slow, we anticipate that daily hospitalizations will remain high for several more weeks.”
The Chronicle asked whether Modie sees any reason for the OHA to reverse course.
Modie offered an optimistic outlook, assuming Oregon is steadfast in taking protective measures leading up to March 31.
“We fully expect COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations to continue moving downward before March 31,” he said. "Our emergence from the Omicron onslaught depends on our continued diligence over these next two months. We cannot risk squandering our hard-earned progress.”
Local public health response
Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul said he believes the OHA’s move to end the indoor mask mandate is the right call, given the decline in hospitalizations despite the Omicron variant.
“I think the announcement and timeline are appropriate as hospitalizations will not decline as fast as cases, and also because COVID has brutally taxed our health systems over the last two years,” Paul said. “OHA wants to be sure lifting mask requirements will not lead to a resurgence of cases.”
According to Paul, the data appears to be promising, but an abundance of caution is still needed.
“There’s a lot of pressure to end it sooner, and also to provide a date,” Paul said, affirming the OHA’s decision. “But the OHA is using hospitalizations to drive (it).”
Business response
As Oregon prepares to shed the indoor mask mandate, local business owners have just weeks to decide whether to maintain, alter, or remove their indoor mask policies altogether.
Small business owners should be on the lookout for the latest restrictions, requirements, and safety measures for businesses, which may differ from the guidance offered to the general public, according to Columbia Economic Team Executive Director Paul Vogel.
Vogel also emphasized there’s no “one-size-fits-all” approach to business owners’ responses.
“To businesses contacting us regarding the implications of this action, our advice is fairly simple and straightforward,” Vogel said. “Be safe and do whatever you feel necessary to keep your customers and employees safe.”
Join the conversation and take The Chronicle’s online poll. Do you believe the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in Oregon? Cast your vote at thechronicleonline.com.
