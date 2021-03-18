Last Week Oregon health officials were not quite ready to commit to an ambitious vaccination eligibility timeline laid out by President Joe Biden.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) officials addressed the state’s vaccination timeline and called for continued vigilance in the face of variants of the virus in a press conference Friday, March 12.
“As weekly shipment allocations increase, we will reassess those timelines,” Brown said. “If the doses are there, I have every intention of utilizing all available state and federal resources to match the president’s timeline for universal eligibility,” Brown said. “But let me be very, very clear: While our timelines will accelerate with available supplies, my commitment to equity in our vaccine distribution will not change.”
Presidential statement
The announcement came the day after Biden announced in a televised address his plans to direct states to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1 — two months ahead of Oregon’s current timeline — which Biden said would allow the country to see a Fourth of July closer to normal.
“After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” Biden said Thursday night, March 11.
But the next day, Oregon officials weren’t ready to upend the multi-stage virus timeline they announced just weeks before, which sees some with vulnerable conditions and in high risk occupations eligible March 29, other frontline groups eligible May 1 and general population groups eligible June and July 1 based on age.
OHA Director Patrick Allen said the state’s currently on track to meet the timeline it’s already set, meaning those over 45 with certain health conditions, certain high-risk workers and anyone who’s pregnant, among other groups, will be eligible March 29.
Timeline trigger
But Allen also said OHA won’t change its timelines without more specific allocation commitments from the federal government.
“However, we need to know when more vaccine vials will actually arrive in Oregon as promised before we can tell a frontline worker or anyone else that we’re adjusting our timelines,” Allen said. “Until we get more clarity, we need to keep our current timelines in place.”
Allen said the current projections and timelines are based on the assumption the state will receive over 200,000 first doses of the vaccine each week — and that roughly an additional 100,000 or more could be necessary to meet the president’s May 1 timeline.
Still, Allen said the state currently exceeds the national average in fully vaccinated individuals, with 11% of the state’s population fully vaccinated.
In an interview this week with Oregon Public Broadcasting, Allen said the state would allow all adults to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which would comply with the federal order.
In a statement released March 17, Gov. Brown said it is welcome news for all Oregonians that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the vaccine production agreements needed for everyone 16 and over in the United States to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
“We look forward to partnering with the federal government to ensure that Oregon and our local health partners have the vaccine supplies and federal support necessary to implement this directive,” Brown said. “We are following up with the administration for more specifics about when vaccine shipments to states will increase, but in a briefing with governors earlier this week, it was clear the White House has worked hard to secure additional vaccine supplies for states in the coming weeks.”
According to Brown, the state will continue to center equity in all of Oregon’s vaccine distribution efforts.
“Whether that means ensuring that seniors, people with underlying conditions, frontline workers, and the Oregonians most vulnerable to COVID-19 have the opportunity for vaccinations prior to May 1 – or after May 1, working with local health partners to ensure these priority groups continue to have access to appointments,” Brown stated.
The state was to provide support this week to counties, including Columbia, that are falling behind the state in vaccinations, Allen said.
“We’re providing one-time catchup doses for seven counties,” Allen said.
Those doses include 700 additional doses to Clatsop, 1,100 to Columbia, 1,400 to Coos, 500 to Curry, 500 to Grant, 2,040 to Jackson and 3,080 to Josephine.
In a letter to Gov. Brown, Columbia County Commissioners this week expressed their concerns about the number of doses available.
“Due to the lack of supply of doses, Columbia County is at the bottom of the list in the number of citizens vaccinated per 10,000 population,” the commissioners’ letter stated. “We are anxious to change this status. We would welcome a discussion with you to advise us as to how we might increase our supply of vaccine.”
Remain cautious
State health officials are urging Oregonians to remain cautious as some counties see restrictions ease and other counties report cases of mutated forms of the virus.
“Our recent modelling suggests that with the presence of the new variants and the relaxing of restrictions, we can expect to see an increase in new cases,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Or put more bluntly: We can expect to see wider distribution of this virus in Oregon.”
Those variants aren’t unexpected — they come as a normal part of virus spread, Sidelinger said.
But according to researchers from Oregon Health & Science University, a variant of the virus which has spontaneously appeared in Oregon is potentially concerning because of its likeness to other variants reported to have higher risks of transmission.
“We don’t really understand exactly what the implications are for this variant because it hasn’t been really well described anywhere in the world yet, but because it shares a marker, we think it’s something we need to keep an eye on,” said Dr. Bill Messer, an assistant professor of epidemiology at OHSU.
The continued appearance of variants means residents need to continue wearing masks, washing hands and socially distancing — even in spite of declining case rates statewide and expanding vaccine eligibility, according to Sidelinger.
“But as it seems with all things COVID, progress is conditional. The virus is dangerous and it remains a threat to all of us,” Sidelinger said. “(Getting a) vaccination is not a free pass to come to our pre-pandemic behavior, and we are months away from achieving our community immunity.”
Vaccinations as of March 17
The OHA reported that 15,289 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 7,849 doses were administered on March 16 and 7,440 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 16.
Today's vaccine totals are lower than usual due to an outage in the ALERT IIS system that affected several states. It is anticipated that the number of doses from March 15 and 16 will increase over the coming days as providers catch up on submitting data to ALERT IIS.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,363,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,777,145 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
