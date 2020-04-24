Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced that Walgreens has opened one of its first COVID-19 testing sites in Oregon.
Drive-through testing, overseen by Walgreens pharmacists, will be available in Hillsboro by appointment only for patients who have completed an online health assessment and meet federal and state eligibility standards.
Walgreens will be using an Abbott ID NOW rapid COVID-19 testing instrument to return test results within 24 hours. Expanding COVID-19 testing capacity is a key component of Brown’s framework for reopening Oregon safely.
“One step at a time, we are making progress towards the day when we can begin to reopen our communities and safely return to public life,” Brown said. “I’d like to thank Walgreens for their partnership in selecting Oregon for one of its first rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the nation.”
“The opening of a new COVID-19 testing site in Hillsboro is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” Walgreens regional vice president Rob Ewing said. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working with Governor Brown and Oregon officials as part of this critical effort, and in further collaboration with local, state and federal officials.”
To make an appointment for testing, individuals must complete an online health assessment at Walgreens.com/Covid19Testing. Individuals will be screened according to the eligibility standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals. All drive-through testing will be conducted outside, and individuals will not need to leave their vehicles to leave their vehicles to complete the self-administered tests.
No word yet when, or if, the testing will be available at the St. Helens Walgreen outlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.