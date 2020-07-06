Update Posted at 12:30 p.m. July 6
Columbia County Health is reporting 43 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, July 6. That is an increase of 10 cases through the past weekend. There are still no deaths in Columbia County associated with the pandemic.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 215.
The OHA also reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 10,395. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (10), Marion (16), Morrow (4), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (34).
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 9:30 a.m. July 6.
Columbia County now has 33 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority as of July 5.
No deaths have been reported associated with the pandemic in Columbia County, but across the state the OHA reports COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 215.
OHA reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on July 5, bringing the state total to 10,230.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (3), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (15), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.