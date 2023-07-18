The Columbia County Fair is back, and the ultra-popular Columbia County Rodeo will return this weekend, bringing unbridled action to the county for its 108th year.
The theme this year is “Spurring Up Summer Fun,” and the fair will offer a host of activities, including carnival rides, 4-H livestock shows and auctions, food, drink, and of course, the rodeo. While the fair itself begins on July 19, the rodeo will be the main attraction and will take place on July 21 and 22 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
Fair Board President Peggy Howell said she is excited about this summer’s fair. The event drew around 20,000 people last year, according to Howell, and they expect around 30,000 attendees this time around.
“This is our 108th year,” Howell said. “It’s a lot bigger event than people realize.”
The event is almost entirely staffed by volunteers. For Howell, getting fair-goers into the event is her biggest priority.
“My goal is to have enough volunteers out there so that we can get them in the door quickly, and I hate having people have to wait,” Howell said.
Daily tickets for the fair at the gate are:
Online there is a slight discount, and the prices are reduced by $1 for each of those categories. For those interested in going to the fair on multiple days, there are season passes available for:
For those interested in partaking in the thrill rides at the carnival, the price for “ride bracelets” is $40 at the gate and $30 online. Parking will not be free for the fair, and people should expect to pay $5 to park at the fairgrounds.
“Some people say, ‘Why do you charge for parking?’ Because we have to, there’s not county money set aside,” Howell said. “It’s a big complex, and it’s costly to run.”
There are also promotions that allow for free entrance on Wednesday the 19th and Thursday the 20th. Veterans and seniors get free admission all day on July 19 with proof of I.D., and July 20 is “Kids Day,” and youth 17 and under can get in free that day. On the final day of the fair, July 23, admission will be $5 for all.
The hours for each day are:
• Wednesday, July 19: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Thursday, July 20: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Friday, July 21: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
• Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
• Sunday, July 23: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Howell said they will have more than 20 food vendors at the fair, and Warren Grange will sell dinners at the 4-H building at the fairgrounds. The event will also feature live music each day. Mark Seymour and Friends, Joe Stoddard, and the Rock Bottom Boys are just some of the musicians that will take the stage during the fair.
This year’s fair and rodeo will have some new features, chiefly that attendees can pay for V.I.P. seating at the rodeo and $20 V.I.P. parking for more convenient proximity. Attendees can pay $35 to reserve seating at the rodeo, separate from the general admission area. The purchase price for V.I.P. seating also includes entry to the fair.
“You go online to the Columbia County Fairgrounds website, and you can pick what seat you want, and purchase a seat, which is helpful because we don’t allow you to go in and save seats,” Howell said.
The V.I.P. section includes a private Elks Lodge bar where people can purchase alcoholic drinks, as well as a B.B.Q. and or hot dog plates, available only to those with V.I.P. tickets.
The rodeo is so popular that the fair organizers are trying to bring in two or three more bleachers to increase their seating capacity. Howell said that last year they had bleachers to support about 3,700 spectators. Mark Sandstrom, who is on the Rodeo Committee, said there were around 150 participants in the rodeo last year.
The rodeo is broken up into two primary categories, the performances on Friday and Saturday night, where the amount of participants is limited, and slack, where the remaining participants will compete. There will also be a junior rodeo on July 20.
Some of the events that will take place in the rodeo will be barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc, bull riding, wild cow milking, tie-down roping, breakaway, team roping, and stair wrestling.
Prizes will be awarded to each winner and top placers in each event. The overall prize purse is $12,000, which will be disbursed to winners in each of the categories.
Sandstrom is looking forward to the event and said that he and his committee have worked hard in the past years to keep the rodeo going at full capacity.
“I just hope everybody has a good time and comes back for more,” Sandstrom said. “Everyone seems to flock around the rodeo. From our stock contractor, that goes all over the place, I don’t remember how many rodeos he does a year, but he said that St. Helens has one of the best-participated rodeos as far as audience of any rodeos they do.”
