One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an aircraft crash at the Scappoose Airport.

Scappoose Rural Fire Protection (SRFPD) responded to the downed craft at 7:35 a.m. Saturday June 3, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Wreckage

The wreckage of the ultralight aircraft was found just east of the Scappoose Airport.

"First arriving units found an ultralight aircraft down just east of the airport outside the airpark fence," the post states. "The pilot, and sole occupant of the aircraft, did suffer non-life-threatening injuries."

0
0
1
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.