One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an aircraft crash at the Scappoose Airport.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection (SRFPD) responded to the downed craft at 7:35 a.m. Saturday June 3, according to a Facebook post from the agency.
"First arriving units found an ultralight aircraft down just east of the airport outside the airpark fence," the post states. "The pilot, and sole occupant of the aircraft, did suffer non-life-threatening injuries."
The initial response included volunteers and career staff bringing a fire engine, ambulance, and a chief officer.
Due to the location and distance to the nearest access road, the SRFPD crew utilized the agency's its Rapid Extrication Module (REM), a 4x4 side-by-side vehicle, to navigate the uneven terrain and transfer the pilot to a waiting ambulance.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. The identity of the pilot and injuries suffered were not immediately available.
According to Pilot Institute, an ultralight has only one seat, is only used for sport or recreational flying, and does not have a US or foreign airworthiness certificate. Ultralights can be powered or unpowered.
