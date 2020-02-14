NW Cornelius Pass Road has reopened to two-way traffic between NW Kaiser Rd. and NW Skyline Blvd. after crews removed a semi truck that crashed Friday morning near Kaiser Rd.
Traffic is also slowed Monday through Friday at Germantown Road as crews install a traffic signal. The work is schedule through May.
