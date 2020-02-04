Details are emerging from an investigation into a single vehicle rollover on Friday afternoon south of St. Helens.
Investigators said the driver admitted to meth use.
Oregon State Police (OSP) and other first responders were called to the crash site shortly 12 p.m. on Highway 30 near milepost 24.
According to OSP, at the crash scene, the driver displayed indicators of impairment and a used meth pipe was located on the driver. The driver, who was not identified at press time, was transported to a Portland area hospital for treatment. At the hospital the driver consented to a voluntary blood draw and two blood samples were seized. The driver admitted to meth use the day prior and admitted to taking prescription drugs prior to the crash.
The driver was cited and released for DUII, Reckless Driving and PCS meth. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s.
Traffic was restricted to one lane north bound during the crash investigation.
