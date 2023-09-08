CRFR

The CRFR Station located at 105 S 12th Street.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) has withdrawn its request for a loan of $1.6 million from the City of St. Helens, a development that was made public during a City Council work session on Sept. 6. 

The discussion of the potential loan was the third item on the council's agenda, but there was no discussion to be had, as Mayor Rick Scholl noted that CRFR had pulled their loan request.  

City Administrator John Walsh met with CRFR Chief of Finance Jimmy Sanchez Aug. 21, and after that meeting, Sanchez made a formal request for the funds needed to help the district operate until tax revenues arrived in November. Following Scholl's announcement, Walsh stated that the city received an email withdrawing the loan.

