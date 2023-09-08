The Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) has withdrawn its request for a loan of $1.6 million from the City of St. Helens, a development that was made public during a City Council work session on Sept. 6.
The discussion of the potential loan was the third item on the council's agenda, but there was no discussion to be had, as Mayor Rick Scholl noted that CRFR had pulled their loan request.
City Administrator John Walsh met with CRFR Chief of Finance Jimmy Sanchez Aug. 21, and after that meeting, Sanchez made a formal request for the funds needed to help the district operate until tax revenues arrived in November. Following Scholl's announcement, Walsh stated that the city received an email withdrawing the loan.
"Just late last week, we got a letter withdrawing their request, they obviously had another solution; they figured it out," Walsh said.
Council President Jessica Chilton inquired as to what the solution might be, and Walsh said that there had been no indication as to how CRFR would handle its financial challenges.
Akin Blitz, who represents both CRFR and the city in different capacities, said that to the best of his knowledge, Sanchez was able to come to an agreement with U.S. Bank to access funds during the windfall.
"I am not certain, and my sense is that Sanchez was able to create agreement with the bank under an arrangement where the county is the repayment agent and satisfies the tax anticipation loan by repayment with first tax revenues when received by the County Auditor/Treasurer," Blitz said.
Attempts for comment from officials within CRFR have gone unanswered since Aug. 22, and Blitz offered comment in the absence of Sanchez, who is on a hunting trip.
According to sources familiar with the district, Sanchez is currently the Acting in Capacity Fire Chief and is in charge of the district. Sanchez assumed the commanding role at the department after Deputy Chief Eric Smythe went on FMLA leave for unspecified reasons.
Smythe took command of the district by default as the highest-ranking officer following Mike Gorsuch's resignation from the interim fire chief position after the district board's termination of former Fire Chief Joel Medina.
Interim fire chief solutions
The search for an interim fire chief has been headed by the Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO) and Senior Consultant George Dunkel.
The CRFR Board will hear a presentation from Dunkel during their meeting Sept. 12, and the SDAO has identified two candidates for the position of interim fire chief and one candidate to operate in a consulting role for the district, according to the board's agenda packet.
"We reached out to many individuals (retired fire chiefs) who have shown interest in providing interim fire chief services. We also contacted State and Regional fire service organizations for names," Dunkel said. "Once we had a good cadre of names, we contacted each and determined interest and reviewed their experience with organizations under stress. We asked many individuals for proposals; we received two that we determined met the needs of the district."
The candidates for the interim position are Roy O. Palmer and Roy Hari. Retired Fire Chief Scott Weninger declined the role of interim fire chief, electing instead to offer consultation services.
When asked whether it was difficult to find candidates for the role, Dunkel said finding candidates wasn't the issue.
"Not difficult to find them, but difficult to get many to want to take on the challenge," Dunkel said.
Weninger cited a variety of issues for his refusal to submit a proposal for interim fire chief. Weninger said he believed this situation would require an "interim fire chief, deputy chief, finance person, human resources person, and potentially an IT person if a firefighter currently is supervising IT."
"There will be nothing easy or cheap in stabilizing an organization facing these issues," Weninger wrote to Dunkel. "From what I know, and I am certain there are many more pressing issues, this stabilization will be very complex and time-consuming."
In his report that he will make to the board on Sept. 12, Dunkel and the SDAO presented three primary options. Each plan was framed on how the district will manage over the course of the next nine to twelve months.
- To appoint one of Hari or Palmer to the position of interim fire chief.
- Working jointly with a neighboring or larger regional district. "Potentially, the regional or neighboring district could fill some of the gaps created by recent and announced staff departures and assist CRFR Board/staff/labor in calming financial and operational stresses," the report stated.
- Working with existing administrative staff. "Continuing to work with the current Acting in Capacity Fire Chief Jimmy Sanchez should be considered. There may be other individuals within the organization willing to occupy management roles during this time also," the report stated.
The SDAO said the three options for the board to consider, discuss, evaluate, and then determine a course of action. Dunkel said he and the SDAO will listen to the concerns of the board with their proposals, but they hope one of the options will be agreeable.
"We will listen to the concerns of the board with the ones not selected and determine what are our next steps," Dunkel said. "We are hopeful one of the options outlined will gain support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.