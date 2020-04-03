A Portland man faces several criminal charges following a two day search and high speed chases by multiple law enforcement agencies.
The incident unfolded in St. Helens at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, when St. Helens Police received a report of a car traveling westbound on Highway 30 near Berg Road at over 100 miles per hour and passing multiple vehicles in the center lane of the highway.
Oregon State Police responded to the area and attempted to locate the vehicle described as a gray Acura passenger car.
At approximately 7:19 p.m., St. Helens Police responded to the report of a disturbance on Shore Drive involving the same vehicle described in the earlier traffic complaint.
According to a release from St. Helens Police, Charles Raymond Jacob, 43, of Portland, was reportedly intoxicated and had forced his way inside the apartment of a former girlfriend. It was reported that Jacob was making suicidal and homicidal statements.
Jacob fled the scene prior to police arrival.
While St. Helens police were searching the area, an officer observed Jacob traveling in a gray Acura near the intersection of North Vernonia Road and Columbia Boulevard. St. Helens Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s deputoed attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away. The police and deputies pursued the vehicle along North Vernonia Road and Pittsburg Road before losing sight of the suspect.
As police searched the area, a citizen reported a vehicle matching the description of Jacob’s Acura traveling approximately 90 miles per hour in the oncoming lanes of Scappoose-Vernonia Highway.
Vernonia Police officers located and pursued the vehicle along Highway 47. According to authorities, Jacob crashed the vehicle near Sleepy Lane on Nehalem Highway North and fled on foot.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit assisted in the search but Jacob was not located. Oregon State Police troopers and Scappoose Police assisted with the search.
At approximately 9:19 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, St. Helens Police responded to a report of Jacob attempting to enter his former girlfriend’s residence on Shore Drive again.
Jacob left the scene before police arrived. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies located Jacob a few blocks away and he was taken into custody by St. Helens Police.
Jacob was lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of menacing, reckless endangering, burglary I, offensive littering, harassment, reckless driving, and attempting to elude a police officer. Additional charges may be pending.
Jacob's bail has been set at $12,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.