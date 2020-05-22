A Waldport man faces multiple charges after authorities said he called the 911 dispatch center over 20 times in two hours.
At approximately 110 pm on May 20, Deputy Jack Dunteman with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a disturbance occurring at a residence on SW Southmayd Lane in Waldport. The caller reported a male, later identified as Timothy Richard Swander, 39, of Waldport, was inside her residence and refusing to leave.
Dispatch advised the caller had barricaded herself in her bedroom after hearing Swander yelling and banging items around in another part of the house.
Dunteman arrived at the residence and witnessed Swander ripping fan blades off the ceiling fan inside the residence. The deputy detained Swander who appeared highly intoxicated.
Swander was trespassed from the location and provided a ride back to his residence where he was cited and released for Criminal Mischief III and Criminal Mischief II.
Shortly after being released, Swander called 911 demanding Dunteman return and provide him a ride to the original caller’s address to get his cigarettes. Dunteman returned Swander’s call which went to voicemail. Dunteman left Swander a voicemail advising him that he would not be responding to such requests and preemptively warned him for Improper Use of Emergency Notification System.
Swander called 911 a total of 24 times over the next two hours. None of the calls were for actual emergencies. Throughout this time fame, Swander made false reports in an attempt to receive law enforcement response. Swander also requested medics, which he declined once they arrived at his residence. Swander was warned several times by the dispatch center call takers for Improper Use of Emergency Notification System.
Additional deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to Swander’s residence and he was taken into custody.
Swander was transported to Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the charges of Criminal Mischief II, Criminal Mischief III, 3 counts of Initiating A False Report, Interfering with a Peace Officer and 24 counts of Improper Use of Emergency Notification System.
His bail was set at $442,500.
